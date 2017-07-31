Jarrett Degen Joins Iowa State Wrestling

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser has added another key piece to the 2017-18 roster. Jarrett Degen announced that he will be transferring from Virginia Tech and joining his former coaches in Ames.

Degen, who was the No. 83 overall recruit in FloWrestling’s class of 2016, wrestled for Belgrade High School in Belgrade, Mont. There, he wrestled to three state championships at three different weights.

With the addition of Degen, the Cyclones now tout six wrestlers that were ranked in the top-85 in the class of 2016.

He spent last season wrestling for the Hokies unattached. He compiled a record of 22-9 during his redshirt campaign. He posted five falls, four major decisions and five technical falls. His season was highlighted with a runner-up finish at the Edinboro Open.

At the 2016 USA Wrestling Junior Nationals, he was a double All American. He earned runner-up honors in Greco and then picked up a seventh-place finish in Freestyle.

Degen projects to wrestle at 149 for the Cyclones. A complete 2017-18 Iowa State wrestling roster will be released at a later date.