Jackson Named Bednarik Award Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – University of Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson has been named the Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 55-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State Saturday in Kinnick Stadium. The award was announced Tuesday by the Maxwell Football Club. Jackson was also named the national defensive Player of the Week by College Sports Madness and Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Jackson (6-foot-1, 192-pounds), a native of Corinth, Texas (Lake Dallas), tied a school record with three pass interceptions (Tyler Sash and Grant Steen), and also added three solo tackles. His first theft led to a touchdown that gave Iowa a 31-17 halftime advantage. His second interception led to a field goal, and his third stopped an Ohio State scoring threat in the fourth quarter. His final interception was also recognized by ESPN as Saturday’s Play of the Day in college football.

Jackson and the Hawkeye defense allowed just seven points in the second half while holding Ohio State 200 yards total offense and 22 points below its season averages. Jackson leads the nation in passes defended (15 PBU, 5 interceptions), and is tied for second nationally with 0.6 interceptions per game. Jackson has five of Iowa’s 13 interceptions on the season. He is fifth on the team with 36 tackles.

Jackson is the second Hawkeye to earn the Bednarik Award weekly honor this season, as senior linebacker Josey Jewell was recognized following Iowa’s victory over Wyoming and loss to Penn State on Sept. 23. Jackson and Jewell have also been named semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) travel to sixth-ranked Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0) on Saturday (2:36 p.m., ABC).