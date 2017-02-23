Jacks named All-NSIC Second Team

Kendall Jacks of Wayne State College was named to the 2017 NSIC All-Conference Men’s Basketball Team announced Thursday by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota earning Second Team All-NSIC honors. He is the first Wildcat player since Amry Shelby in 2012-13 to collect All-NSIC honors in men’s basketball.

Jacks, a 6-4 sophomore guard/forward from Bettendorf, Iowa (Bettendorf HS), led the Wildcats this season in scoring at 16.1 points per game. He scored double figures in 21 straight games to the season and produced 10 or more points in 27 of 29 games for the Wildcats. Jacks ranked ninth in the NSIC in scoring this season and was ninth in field goal percentage (.562), making 178 of 317 shots from the field.

In 22 NSIC games this season, Jacks also averaged 16.1 points per contest and scored double figures in 21 of 22 league games for the Wildcats. He ranked 10th in NSIC play in free throw percentage (.807) and was 14th in field goal percentage (.549).

Jacks ended the season with a career-high 31 points in Wayne State’s 92-78 NSIC Tournament first round loss at St. Cloud State Wednesday evening.