ISU’s Tucker Invited To Tropical Bowl

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State All-Big 12 defensive lineman Demond Tucker will participate in the 2017 Tropical Bowl, January 15 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Tropical Bowl is in its second season. The inaugural game drew over 70 NFL scouts from 27 NFL teams a year ago.

Tucker was a two-time All-Big 12 selection for the Cyclones, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2016. The Hazelhurst, Miss., native was one of five players on the team to start all 12 games, leading all Cyclone defensive lineman in tackles with 45.

The 2015 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year ended his outstanding two-year career with 73 tackles, 17.0 TFL and 6.0 sacks.