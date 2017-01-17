ISU’s Carleton Named Big 12 Co-Player Of The Week

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State sophomore guard Bridget Carleton named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The award is Carleton’s sixth Big 12 weekly honor, as she earned Freshman of the Week five times in 2015-16.
Bridget Carleton led the way for Iowa State averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Carleton netted a team-high 15 points against the Sooners and grabbed six boards. The Chatham, Ontario, Canada native had one of the best outings of her career against the Horned Frogs, netting her second 30-point effort of the season and hauling in nine boards, while dishing four assists and blocking two shots.
Carleton’s honor marks the fifth Big 12 Player of the Week honor for the Cyclones as Seanna Johnson and Jadda Buckley each earned two this season. Iowa State is the only school this season to have three different players earn Big 12 Player of the Week.
Iowa State returns to the court on Wednesday when it takes on No. 2 Baylor in Waco, Texas at 7 p.m.