ISU Takes Down OSU on Senior Night

AMES, Iowa – A stingy defensive effort led Iowa State to a 61-48 win over Oklahoma State Monday night at Hilton Coliseum. The win improved the Cyclones, winners of five-in-a-row, to 18-11 overall on the season, 9-9 in Big 12 play. The Cowgirls fell to 16-13 overall on the season, 6-12 in league play.

On her Senior Night, Seanna Johnson led Iowa State with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jadda Buckley posted 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds. The Iowa State defense was the stars of the night, as they held OSU to a 25.3 percent shooting percentage, including a 1-of-19 effort from 3-point range.

How It Happened

Iowa State pushed through a slow start to go on an 10-0 to get ahead 10-4. An energetic Hilton Coliseum helped the Cyclones on the defensive end, as ISU restricted the Cowgirls to a 4-of-20 shooting effort as ISU opened up a double-digit lead at 19-8 to end the first quarter.

The Cyclone momentum continued into the second quarter, as ISU was responsible for 10 of the first 12 points in the period as the lead moved to 29-10. Oklahoma State reeled off seven-in-a-row within 90 seconds to bring the home advantage down to 29-17, but the ISU defense continued to hold strong as they held OSU under 25 percent for the half to maintain a double-figure lead at 33-22 at the half.

A physical third quarter saw Iowa State pull away late in the period, as the Cyclones spread the workload around while getting OSU star center Kaylee Jensen into foul trouble as ISU ran the lead into the 20s late in the third quarter and into the final period.

The fourth quarter was about the moments for the Iowa State seniors. Seanna Johnson came out with 1:54 to play, having recorded a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds. Lexi Albrecht and Jordan Jensen re-entered the contest with 1:01 to play, allowing Heather Bowe to get a curtain call from the Cyclone Nation. The Iowa State defense continued to be stingy, finishing the contest by keeping the Cowgirls under 50 and at 25.3 percent shooting from the field on the contest.

Players of Note

Seanna Johnson ‘s final regular season contest at Hilton Coliseum saw the senior post the 32nd double-double of her ISU career with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Jadda Buckley battled through the physical contest to put up a solid stat line of 15 points, 7-of-7 from the free throw line, eight assists and six rebounds.

Cyclone Quick Hits

*Iowa State won five-straight Big 12 games for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

*Iowa State has hit a 3-pointer in an NCAA-record 701-consecutive games.

* Lexi Albrecht and Jordan Jensen each made their first career starts.

* Seanna Johnson posted a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, her fifth double-double of the season and 32nd of her career. Johnson tied Chelsea Poppens for the second-most double-doubles in school history.

* Jadda Buckley recorded 15 points, her 23rd game of the season and 64th game of her career in double figures.

Up Next

Iowa State is the No. 5 seed for the 2017 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship and will take on No. 4 seed and No. 24 Kansas State Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.