ISU Recovers to Defeat TTU in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas – Iowa State was sent to an extra period by Texas Tech, but the Cyclones prevailing 82-80 over the Red Raiders Monday night at United Supermarkets Arena. The win, Iowa State’s fourth in a row, moves ISU to 18-9 overall and at 10-5 in Big 12 play stays tied for second in the conference. ISU has now won at least 10 league games in six-straight seasons, and picked up its fifth conference road win for just the fifth time in program history. TTU falls to 17-11 on the year, 5-10 in conference competition.

ISU was ahead 68-60 with 5:15 to go, but Tech closed regulation on a 13-5 run to force overtime. Without the services of the fouled out Deonte Burton and Nazareth Mitrou-Long in OT, the Cyclones made seven of eight free throws to get up four late in the extra frame. However, Tech cut the lead to two and saw ISU miss a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds to go, but the Red Raiders were unable to get a shot off to either force more basketball, or get the win.

Monté Morris led the Iowa State effort with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, six assists and four rebounds. Matt Thomas had 20 points, including four in overtime, and six rebounds. Mitrou-Long had 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

How it Happened

The Cyclone effort was carried by Nazareth Mitrou-Long and Matt Thomas for the first 11 minutes of action, as the first 20 points of the Cyclone evening were scored by Thomas (11) and Mitrou-Long (nine) as ISU moved to a 20-15 advantage. Donovan Jackson broke up the duopoly with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Cyclones their biggest lead at 23-15.

ISU struggled to establish other options, which allowed the Red Raiders to quickly string together the points to knot the contest at 25-25. Even though Monté Morris was able to finally get on the board, TTU was able to build up to its biggest lead of the half at 34-28. The Cyclones shot an incredible 9-of-14 from 3-point range in the first half, with Morris hitting a trey in the final seconds of the half to head to the locker room at 39-39.

The tight encounter continued to drag on, with nine lead changes and a tie occurring in the first eight minutes of the second half. The Cyclones finally got some breathing room with a 9-0 run that included a Nick Weiler-Babb 3-pointer to up the Cyclone advantage to 59-51. Morris was the key Cyclone, leading the scoring for ISU throughout the second half after going scoreless for the first 16 minutes of game action.

Texas Tech was able to crunch the Cyclones’ depth, getting Deonte Burton and Mitrou-Long to foul out in the final moments of regulation. The Red Raiders held their discipline at the free throw line, making their last eight free throws to force overtime at 73-73.

ISU started overtime with Thomas getting his first points since the first half. The Cyclones slowed down the pace, holding Tech off the board until the 3:06 mark of OT. Tech briefly moved ahead on a 3-pointer by Justin Gray, but Jackson hit a pair of free throws to make it 79-78 ISU as the clock ticked under two minutes.

The teams traded empty possessions before Thomas headed to the line to make it 81-78 with 31 seconds to play. After Zach Smith missed at the rim, Morris got one at the line to make it a two-possession contest with 16.9 to play. Keenan Evans floated one in to make it 82-80 with 10.1 to go, but Weiler-Babb was unable to convert at the free throw line. With 6.7 to go, Texas Tech could not find an open guy behind the line, with the Red Raiders unable to get a shot off, and giving ISU the win.

Players of Note

Monté Morris did not score until the 4:03 mark of the first half, but still was able to fill the scoresheet plenty. Morris led ISU with 23 points, his ninth 20-point game of the season. He also had six assists and four rebounds.

Matt Thomas dominated the first 20 minutes of action for the Cyclones. His 16-point first half consisted of three 3-pointers, and included getting fouled on a 3-point attempt and converting all three freebies. After a scoreless second half, Thomas came back in overtime to get four points. The senior finished with 20 points and six rebounds.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long was a reliable guy for Iowa State in the first half as he and Thomas carried the slow-starting Cyclones. Mitrou-Long finished the contest with 16 points, including four 3-poointers. He also had four rebounds.

Cyclone Quick Hits

*Iowa State has hit a 3-pointer in 328-straight games.

*ISU hit at least 10 3-pointers in a game for the 13th time on the season. The Cyclones are now 11-2 when hitting at least 10 treys in 2016-17.

*Iowa State has won at least 10 conference games for a sixth-consecutive season.

*ISU picked up its fifth road conference win of the season, the fifth time in school history ISU has prevailed at least five times on the road.

*Monté Morris knocked in 23 points, his ninth 20-point game of the season and 19th of his career.

* Nazareth Mitrou-Long finished with 16 points, his 24th game of the season in double figures.

* Matt Thomas put up 20 points, his 55th career game in double figures. It was also his fifth career 20-point game, the third of his 2016-17 campaign.

Up Next

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday to host No. 9 Baylor. Tip between the Cyclones and Bears will be at 3 p.m.