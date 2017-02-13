ISU Falls To DePaul In Shortened Game

LAFAYETTE, La. – Iowa State (2-3) fell to DePaul (2-3), 3-1, in the final game of the Louisiana Classic on Sunday afternoon. The game was called after five innings due to travel scheduling.

DePaul 3, Iowa State 1

Iowa State scored first for the fourth time in five games this season, getting on the board in the top of the first inning. Junior Kaila Konz got the offense going with a single to left that put a pair of Cyclone base runners aboard. Later in the inning, Kelsey McFarland knocked a single through the left side for an RBI, as Konz rounded third and scored.

The Cyclones would maintain their 1-0 lead through 3.5 innings, before DePaul rallied. With two Blue Demon runners on base, Megan Leyva hit a three-run homer to give DePaul a 3-1 lead and turn the tables on the game.

With a pre-established drop time of 1:30 p.m. due to DePaul’s travel arrangements, the Cyclones only had one opportunity to respond in the top of fifth, but were unable to score. The game was called immediately after the frame.

On Deck

Iowa State will head to Nashville, Tenn. next weekend to take part in the Tennessee State Tournament on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.