Iowa’s McCoy Earns B1G Honor

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Mason McCoy has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.

McCoy earned the distinction after hitting .438 with seven hits, six runs, and six RBIs in leading the Hawkeyes to a 3-1 week. The shortstop had multi-hit games in three of the four contests and hit safely in all four games. He finished the week with three doubles and a .625 slugging percentage, and reached at a .550 clip.

The Washington, Illinois, native scored two runs in wins over Loras College and Alabama State and drove in four runs in Iowa’s 14-7 victory over Morehead State. He also stole two bases during the weekend.

The Big Ten Player of the Week honor is the second of McCoy’s career. He was the co-Big Ten Player of the Week on May 24, 2016.

Iowa (4-3) returns to action Tuesday, hosting Cornell College at 3 p.m. (CT) at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes head to Minneapolis for the DQ Classic from March 3-5 at U.S. Bank Stadium.