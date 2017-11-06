Iowa’s Jackson Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – University of Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson has been named co-Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 55-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State Saturday in Kinnick Stadium. Jackson was also named the national defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Foundation and College Sports Madness.

Jackson (6-foot-1, 192-pounds), a native of Corinth, Texas (Lake Dallas), tied a school record with three pass interceptions (Tyler Sash and Grant Steen), and also added three solo tackles. His first theft led to a touchdown that gave Iowa a 31-17 halftime advantage. His second interception led to a field goal, and his third stopped an Ohio State scoring threat in the fourth quarter. His final interception was also recognized by ESPN as Saturday’s Play of the Day in college football.

Jackson and the Hawkeye defense allowed just seven points in the second half while holding Ohio State 200 yards total offense and 22 points below its season averages. Jackson leads the nation in passes defended (15 PBU, 5 interceptions), and is tied for second nationally with 0.6 interceptions per game. Jackson has five of Iowa’s 13 interceptions on the season. He is fifth on the team with 36 tackles.

Jackson is the third Hawkeye to earn the Big Ten’s weekly honor this season. Senior linebacker Josey Jewell was recognized for his play against Wyoming and Penn State. Sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley earned the offensive honor for his play in Iowa’s overtime win at Iowa State.

The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) travel to third-ranked Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC).