Iowa’s Gustafson Named to B1G Player of the Week Honor Roll

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa sophomore Megan Gustafson has been named to the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll, the conference office announced Monday. It is the fifth weekly honor of Gustafson’s career and her fourth of the season.

Gustafson shot .750 (15-of-20) from the field to help Iowa to a pair of Big Ten Conference wins against Rutgers and Minnesota last week. She averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 62 minutes of action.

The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native scored a team-high 19 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting to lead Iowa to its first Big Ten Conference road win of the season at Rutgers on Jan. 17. Four days later, Gustafson registered a team-leading 19 points and 12 rebounds against the Golden Gophers. It marked her 10th double-double of the season and the 19th of her career. Gustafson shot .615 (8-of-13) from the field and made all three free throw attempts.

On the season, Gustafson is averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds. She’s shooting .671 from the field – a mark that ranks second in the Big Ten and sixth nationally.

Gustafson earned Big Ten Player of the Week accolades on Nov. 14 before being named to the Honor Roll on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. She garnered Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Feb. 22, 2016.

Iowa returns to action Sunday when it travels to Maryland. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. (CT).