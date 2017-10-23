Iowa’s Gustafson Garners Preseason All-Big Ten Accolades

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Megan Gustafson was named Preseason All-Big Ten by league coaches and media, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday.

The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native was a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2017 and named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2016.

Gustafson led the team in scoring (18.5), rebounding (10.1), and field goal percentage (64.7) last season. She scored in double figures in every game and paced the team in rebounds in 30-of-34 contests. Gustafson led the Hawkeyes in scoring 18 times, and registered a single-season school record 18 double-doubles.

On March 16, 2017, Gustafson became Iowa’s single-season rebounding record holder. She finished the season with 343 rebounds, crushing former Hawkeye Amy Herrig’s record of 306 (1998-99). Gustafson also became just the fourth Hawkeye in program history to score 600 or more points in a single season and the first to do so since 1990. She ended the year with 628 points — the most points by a sophomore in program history.

Gustafson finished the season ranked fifth nationally in field goal percentage (64.7), 10th in double-doubles (18), 11th in field goals (260) and rebounds (343), 25th in rebounds per game (10.1), 26th in defensive rebounds per game (7), and 28th in points (628).

The Hawkeyes tip off the 2017-18 season with an exhibition contest at home against Minnesota State-Moorhead on Sunday, Nov. 5, before hosting Quinnipiac in their season opener on Friday, Nov. 10.