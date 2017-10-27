Iowa’s Christian Williams to Transfer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that junior Christian Williams has asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship. Williams will finish out his academic requirements this semester before transferring.

“Christian informed me today of his decision,” said McCaffery. “Christian is a terrific young man with tremendous character. We are disappointed that Christian will no longer be a Hawkeye, but the players and coaches wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Williams (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) played in 54 games the last two seasons at point guard for the Hawkeyes. Last year, the native of Decatur, Illinois, averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 steals in 34 games.

“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have asked for my release from the University of Iowa. I would like to finish my athletic and academic goals closer to home. I would like to thank coach McCaffery and my teammates for their understanding and support with this decision.”