Iowa Women to Host Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will host Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The announcement was made on Wednesday. Tip time and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.
The Seminoles won the first and only meeting between the two teams in the 2012 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Florida State defeated the Hawkeyes, 83-69, in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 20-14 record. Iowa made its 10th straight postseason appearance and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Hawkeyes return four starters, including Megan Gustafson, Tania Davis, Kathleen Doyle, and Makenzie Meyer, and nine letterwinners for the 2017-18 season.
The Seminoles posted a 28-7 overall record a year ago. Florida State advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight before falling to eventual champion South Carolina, 71-64. The Seminoles finished seventh in the final USA Today Poll, tying for their highest end-of-season ranking in program history.
The ACC earned last year’s Challenge title by a 9-5 count after the Big Ten and ACC played to 7-7 ties during the previous two seasons (2014 and 2015).