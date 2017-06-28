Iowa Women to Host Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will host Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The announcement was made on Wednesday. Tip time and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

The Seminoles won the first and only meeting between the two teams in the 2012 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Florida State defeated the Hawkeyes, 83-69, in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 20-14 record. Iowa made its 10th straight postseason appearance and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Hawkeyes return four starters, including Megan Gustafson , Tania Davis , Kathleen Doyle , and Makenzie Meyer , and nine letterwinners for the 2017-18 season.

The Seminoles posted a 28-7 overall record a year ago. Florida State advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight before falling to eventual champion South Carolina, 71-64. The Seminoles finished seventh in the final USA Today Poll, tying for their highest end-of-season ranking in program history.

The ACC earned last year’s Challenge title by a 9-5 count after the Big Ten and ACC played to 7-7 ties during the previous two seasons (2014 and 2015).