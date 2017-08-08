Iowa Women Release Nonconference Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced the 2017 nonconference schedule on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes are slated to play eight nonconference matchups and one exhibition in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip times will be announced at a later date.

The Hawkeyes will play seven games against teams that made the 2017 NCAA Tournament, including Quinnipiac, Missouri or Western Kentucky (Hawkeye Challenge), Elon, Florida State, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Drake. Five of Iowa’s opponents were ranked or receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Postseason Poll (April 4). They include: No. 7 Florida State, No. 23 Quinnipiac, No. 24 Drake, Missouri (three votes) and Elon (two votes).

Iowa Women’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule:

Nov. 5 Minnesota State-Moorhead (exhibition), Iowa City, Iowa

Hawkeye Challenge

Nov. 10 Quinnipiac, Iowa City, Iowa

Nov. 11 Missouri/Western Kentucky, Iowa City, Iowa

Nov. 15 Northern Illinois, Iowa City, Iowa

Nov. 19 Western Michigan, Iowa City, Iowa

Puerto Rico Classic

Nov. 22 vs. Morgan State, Puerto Rico

Nov. 23 vs. Elon, Puerto Rico

Nov. 24 vs. UNC Charlotte, Puerto Rico

Nov. 29 Florida State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), Iowa City, Iowa

Dec. 3 Samford, Iowa City, Iowa

Dec. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), Ames, Iowa

Dec. 9 Arkansas Pine Bluff, Iowa City, Iowa

Dec. 17 at UNI, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Dec. 21 Drake, Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa’s Big Ten home and away match-ups were announced last week. Dates, times, and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

Home: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers

Home/Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 20-14 record. Iowa made its 10th straight postseason appearance and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Hawkeyes return four starters, including Megan Gustafson, Tania Davis, Kathleen Doyle, and Makenzie Meyer, and nine letterwinners for the 2017-18 season.