Iowa Women Release Nonconference Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced the 2017 nonconference schedule on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes are slated to play eight nonconference matchups and one exhibition in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip times will be announced at a later date.
The Hawkeyes will play seven games against teams that made the 2017 NCAA Tournament, including Quinnipiac, Missouri or Western Kentucky (Hawkeye Challenge), Elon, Florida State, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Drake. Five of Iowa’s opponents were ranked or receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Postseason Poll (April 4). They include: No. 7 Florida State, No. 23 Quinnipiac, No. 24 Drake, Missouri (three votes) and Elon (two votes).
Iowa Women’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule:
Nov. 5 Minnesota State-Moorhead (exhibition), Iowa City, Iowa
Hawkeye Challenge
Nov. 10 Quinnipiac, Iowa City, Iowa
Nov. 11 Missouri/Western Kentucky, Iowa City, Iowa
Nov. 15 Northern Illinois, Iowa City, Iowa
Nov. 19 Western Michigan, Iowa City, Iowa
Puerto Rico Classic
Nov. 22 vs. Morgan State, Puerto Rico
Nov. 23 vs. Elon, Puerto Rico
Nov. 24 vs. UNC Charlotte, Puerto Rico
Nov. 29 Florida State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), Iowa City, Iowa
Dec. 3 Samford, Iowa City, Iowa
Dec. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), Ames, Iowa
Dec. 9 Arkansas Pine Bluff, Iowa City, Iowa
Dec. 17 at UNI, Cedar Falls, Iowa
Dec. 21 Drake, Iowa City, Iowa
Iowa’s Big Ten home and away match-ups were announced last week. Dates, times, and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers
Home/Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 20-14 record. Iowa made its 10th straight postseason appearance and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Hawkeyes return four starters, including Megan Gustafson, Tania Davis, Kathleen Doyle, and Makenzie Meyer, and nine letterwinners for the 2017-18 season.