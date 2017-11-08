Iowa Women Ink 4 Prep Standouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Logan Cook, Monika Czinano, Kate Martin, and Tomi Taiwo have inked National Letters of Intent to play basketball at the University of Iowa, UI head coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome these four exceptional young ladies to our program,” said Bluder. “We feel that we met our needs by signing an off-guard, small forward, power forward, and center. They are not only tremendous basketball players, but incredible students as well. All four come from terrific high school programs with winning traditions. I like the championship mentality they all will bring to our program.”

Logan Cook | 6-1 | Forward

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City West

The Cook File:

Attends Iowa City West High school where she is coached by BJ Mayer

Two-time all-conference honoree (2016, 2017)

Named first team all-state (Class 5A) and first team all-tournament as a junior in 2017

Three-year varsity letterwinner

Started all 25 games as a junior, leading the Women of Troy with 15 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as a junior

Started all 23 games and averaged nine points, six rebounds, and 1.1 assists as a sophomore

Played in all 25 games as a freshmen, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds

Guided Iowa City West to a pair of Class 5A State Semifinal appearances

Led the Women of Troy to a 2017 Regional Championship

Played for the Iowa Barnstormers under head coach Todd Rogers for two years

Personal:

Daughter of Marv and Tracy Cook

Father, Marv, played tight end at the University of Iowa and went on to play seven years in the National Football League

Brother, Drew, is a redshirt sophomore tight end for the Iowa football team

Member of the National Honor Society

Monika Czinano | 6-3 | Forward/Center

Watertown, Minn.

Watertown-Mayer

The Czinano File:

Attends Watertown-Mayer High School where she is coached by John Rosholt

Two-time all-conference honoree (2016, 2017)

All-section selection by Breakdown Sports Media in 2017

Two-time Watertown-Mayer Most Improved Player (2016, 2017)

2017 Watertown-Mayer Team Captain

Averaged 8.7 points, 12.6 rebounds (4.8 offensive, 7.7 defensive), 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game as a junior

Averaged 7.3 points, 11.5 rebounds (5.3 offensive, 6.2 defensive), and 1.1 blocks per game as a sophomore

Led Watertown-Mayer to a third-place finish in the 2017 state tournament

Guided her high school team to back-to-back Wright County West Championships (2016, 2017)

Plays for the Minnesota Fury under head coach Tim Pepper

Four-year letterwinner in swimming, three-year letterwinner in track, and 2017 letterwinner in volleyball.

State qualifier in basketball, track, and volleyball

Personal:

Daughter of Theresa and Gyula Czinano

Has two sisters, Maggie (14) and Mallory (11)

Member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Theater, and Band

Kate Martin | 6-0 | Guard

Edwardsville, Ill.

Edwardsville

The Martin File:

Attends Edwardsville High School where she is coached by Lori Blade

Second team all-state selection in 2017

2017 all-metro honoree

Three-year starter

Averaged 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds as a junior

Surpassed the 1,000 career points milestone in 2017

Led Edwardsville to a 30-1 record and a state runner-up finish in 2017

Guided her high school to a 2016 Southwestern Conference Championship

Played for Blue Star St. Louis under the direction of Kris Lovette for two years

Personal:

Daughter of Matthew and Jill Martin

Has two siblings, Kennedy (22) and Trevor (19)

Sister, Kennedy, is a senior forward at Truman State

Aunt, Julie Fitzpatrick, played basketball at Drake

Dad, Mattew, and uncle, Mitch Martin, played football at Western Illinois

Uncle, Mike Martin played basketball at Parkland and Pitt State

Tomi Taiwo | 5-10 | Guard

Carmel, Ind.

Carmel

The Taiwo File:

Attends Carmel High School where she is coached by Tod Windlan

Honorable mention AP All-State selection in 2017

One of 13 girls basketball players listed on the IndyStar All-MIC team (2017)

Started all 27 games in 2017, averaging 14 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game

Set a Carmel High School record for 3-pointers made in a season with 65 in 2017

Guided three different teams to a sectional championship, including Roseville Area High School (Roseville, Minnesota) in 2015, Homestead High School (Fort Wayne, Indiana) in 2016, and Carmel High School in 2017

Played for Michigan Crossover Girls EYBL under the direction of Emez Oliver in 2017

Led the EYBL in free throw percentage (92.0)

Varsity letterwinner in basketball, track, and tennis

Qualified for state in the 4X200 meter relay as a freshman

Sectional champion in singles tennis in 2015

Personal:

Daughter of Bola and Omobola Taiwo

Has one brother, Seyi

Recipient of the Carmel High School Scholar Athlete Award for maintaining a GPA over 3.7 (2016-17)

Homestead High School Physical Education Academic Award (2015-16)