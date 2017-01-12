Iowa Volleyball adds Transfer

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa volleyball team has added middle blocker Maggie Revell to the 2017 squad, UI head coach Bond Shymansky announced Wednesday. Revell will join the team this spring and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“We are excited about adding Maggie to our volleyball family and strengthening our middle blocker position,” said Shymansky. “She is dynamic and is evolving into a tremendous fast attacker and aggressive blocker. We know Maggie will fit well with the True Mental Toughness of our program.”

The Dallas, Texas, native comes to Iowa from Sam Houston State University where she spent one redshirt year and then competed as a freshman. As a redshirt freshman, Revell helped guide her team to an 18-14 record and a runner-up finish in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship.

The middle blocker played four years under Scott Simonds at Clear Creek High School. As a junior, Revell earned All-District honors and led her team to a third-place ranking in Texas 6A.

Revell then directed the team to a 14-0 conference record in District 24-6A. The team lost just one set during the undefeated season and enjoyed a 25-match win streak. Overall, Revell amassed 197 kills in 437 total attacks for a .348 hitting percentage. She also racked up 55 total blocks.