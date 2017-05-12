Iowa Volleyball Adds O’Neill

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky announced Friday the addition of Kelsey O’Neill to the Hawkeyes for the 2017 season. The middle blocker/right side hitter has one year of eligibility remaining.

“We are very excited to add Kelsey to our team mission,” said Shymansky. “She has a tremendous amount of experience as a college senior and we expect her to take on the challenge of the Big Ten very well. Kelsey is dynamic as a slide hitter and explosive in her jumping movements. She will fit extremely well in our offensive scheme and will add a new wrinkle to our system. We count on our team culture to embrace Kelsey as they work hard together to prepare for the fall season.”

The Skokie, Illinois, native joins the Hawkeyes after three years at the University of Pittsburgh. As a junior, O’Neill amassed 170 kills and 72 blocks in 97 sets to help guide Pitt to the NCAA Tournament berth.

In her first two years with the Panthers, O’Neill played in 69 sets, recorded 80 kills, and tallied 36 blocks.

Prior to Pitt, O’Neill played four years at Loyola Academy under Mark Chang, where she holds the record for blocks in a single season with 82. While there, she was selected for the USA National Collegiate Team as both a sophomore and a junior.