Iowa Volleyball Adds 5 for 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa volleyball team has added five members for the 2018 season, UI head coach Bond Shymansky announced Friday. Hannah Clayton, Amiya Jones, Sarah Wing, Maddie Slagle, and Maddie Hine will join the Hawkeyes in the fall.

“Our class of 2018 is loaded with size, speed, grit, and talent,” said Shymansky. “We look forward to adding more strength and height at the net, and adding more speed and agility to the back court. This a highly rated group of players who are equally gifted in the classroom.”

Hannah Clayton | 6’2 | MB

Bloomington, Ill.

Tri-Valley High School

Played three years at Tri-Valley High School under Jamie Ward.

Holds the Tri-Valley High School record for career blocks (309.5) and single season blocks (152 as a senior).

Played in 30 matches and racked up 129 kills, 52 solo blocks, 36 assists, and a .464 attack percentage to lead team to a 22-8 record and a first place finish in the Heart of Illinois Conference (HOIC) as a sophomore.

Played in 33 matches and recorded 206 kills, 46 solo blocks, 83 block assists, and a .542 attack percentage, earning second team all-conference as a junior.

Guided team to a 30-3 overall record and a second place HOIC finish as a junior.

Played in 34 matches and tallied 249 kills, 99 solo blocks, 106 block assists, and a .536 attack percentage, leading team to a 28-6 record and a third place finish in the HOIC as a senior.

Selected first team all-conference as a senior.

Played three years for Illini Elite Volleyball Club under Andy and Michelle Erins.

Helped Illini Elite become 2016 and 2017 Wisconsin Dells Showcase Champions, as well as 2017 17 open AAU National Champions.

HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY

“Hannah is long and rangy with a great talent for blocking. She is a dynamic jumper with tremendous lateral speed. As a National Champion, Hannah knows how to work hard for victories in clutch moments. She will certainly compete well in the Big Ten and has a huge future.”

WHY IOWA?

“I chose Iowa because I loved the culture created by the athletes and I wanted to be part of what Bond is building. Iowa volleyball is rising, and I’m so excited to be part of the process while improving my game and competing at the highest collegiate level. I believe Iowa is the best fit for me and is a great university where I can pursue my academic goals.”

Amiya Jones | 6’2 | MB

Indianapolis, Ind.

Tindley High School

Played four years at Tindley High School under Sharifa Blackwell and Eugene Murray.

Had 1,299 career kills, a .530 career attack percentage, and 678 career blocks.

Became the first player in Tindley program history to reach 1,000 career kills and 500 career blocks.

Three-time all-city selection, and earned all-state and MVP as a junior.

Had 275 kills, 221 blocks, 87 aces, and a .511 attack percentage as a sophomore.

Registered 447 kills, 168 blocks, 61 aces, and a .559 attack percentage as a junior.

Tallied 391 kills, 180 blocks, 65 aces, and a .508 attack percentage as a senior.

Played club volleyball for Vision Volleyball as a freshman and a sophomore.

Played for Circle City Volleyball Club as a junior and senior under Scott McQueen.

Selected for the USAV National Team as a junior.

HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY

“Amiya is strong, physical, long, and fierce. She has shown great improvement during her high school career and we have big plans for her as Hawkeye. She is definitely capable of being an impact player along the net.”

WHY IOWA?

“I chose Iowa because it’s a Big Ten school, it is the perfect distance from home, and they have a beautiful campus where I can get a great education. I love the coaching staff and am excited to get to campus and get to work.”

Sarah Wing | 6’1 | MB

Blair, Neb.

Marian High School

Played four years at Marian High School under Amy McLeay.

Had 60 kills, 92 aces, and 36 blocks as a freshman.

Tallied 109 kills, 69 aces, 29 blocks, and a .388 attack percentage to earn all-state honorable mention and all-metro honorable mention as a sophomore.

Helped guide team to a first place finish in conference and a state championship as a sophomore.

Amassed 195 kills, 253 aces, 58 blocks, and a .418 attack percentage as a junior to earn second team all-state and second team all-metro.

Has had 174 kills, 248 service aces, 65 blocks, and a .385 attack percentage as a senior to help guide team to a second place conference finish and a berth in the state tournament.

Played club volleyball for 141 Havoc, 151 Revolution, 161 Meraki, and 171 Tough Enough under Tony Carrow.

HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY

“Sarah is a dynamic one foot take-off hitter and has only known winning as a high school middle. We expect her versatility and work ethic to be a cornerstone of her game. She is another great addition from the greater Omaha area for the Hawkeyes.”

WHY IOWA?

“I chose Iowa because the environment is competitive and will make me grow as a player. It is close enough for my family to cheer me on and support me, but far enough away for me to be independent. It also has an amazing education and medical facilities.”

Maddie Slagle | 5’9 | DS

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Played four years for Cedar Rapids Jefferson under Amy and Will Norton.

Holds the Cedar Rapids Jefferson career record with 1,237 kills and has achieved the 1,000 kill and 1,000 dig milestones.

Played in 38 matches and recorded 178 kills, 28 aces, 12 blocks, and 204 digs to earn all-metro honorable mention as a freshman.

Played in 37 matches and tallied 384 kills, 22 aces, 23 blocks, 255 digs, and a .337 attack percentage to earn first team all-metro and second team all-conference as a sophomore.

Played in 36 matches and amassed 350 kills, 44 aces, 12 blocks, and 267 digs, garnering first team all-metro, first team all-conference, and all-state honorable mention as a junior.

Had 325 kills and 409 digs, averaging 3.04 kills per set and 3.72 digs per set, to earn first team all-conference, first team all-metro, and Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Player of the Year as a senior.

Guided team to a first place finish in the MVC and a berth in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament as a senior.

Selected to play in the Senior 5A District East All-Star Game.

Played three years at Adrenaline Volleyball Academy under Tim Keating, Doug Palmer, Marty Smith, Peter Gustin, and Austin Filer.

Played two years for the Iowa Ice Juniors and one year for the Rapid Spikers.

HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY

“Maddie is a fantastic six rotation player and knows how to compete to win. She is explosive and skilled as a defender and a hitter. We expect her to compete for playing time in our back court in the future. Maddie is a no-nonsense type player who will grind for points.”

WHY IOWA?

“I have always dreamed of playing volleyball in the Big Ten and have been a Hawkeye fan my whole life. When these two opportunities aligned, my decision was clear. Go Hawks.”

Maddie Hine | 5’6 | DS

Noblesville, Ind.

Noblesville High School

Three-year captain at Noblesville High School under Steve Hawthorne.

Played in 27 matches and racked up 1,032 assists, 37 aces, 15 blocks, and 268 digs to earn all-conference and team MVP as a senior.

Guided team to a 23-14 record and a fifth place finish at the regional championships as a senior.

Helped team win first sectional in 15 years and broke the school record for most assists in a season with 1,032 as a senior.

Played seven years of club volleyball for Munciana under Mike Lingenfeller.

Name a JVA libero standout in 2016.

HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY

“Maddie is a versatile player with great ball control skills as a passer and digger, who can also set with tempo and location. She is a product of a tough training environment and will be ready to step up to the challenge of competition in the Big Ten.”

WHY IOWA?

“I chose Iowa for the size, distance away from home, the Tippie School of Business, the culture, and the talented and competitive program. I’m excited to call myself a Hawkeye.”