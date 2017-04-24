Iowa swept by Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Iowa softball team dropped a 3-0 decision to fifth-ranked Minnesota on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

“We did a better job of coming out and attacking the game today,” said UI head coach Marla Looper . “We had a different game plan offensively and got deeper in the counts because of that. Offensively, we put balls in play and got runners on base. That changed the environment and the feel of the game.”

McKenzie Schneider and Sarah Kurtz were both 1-for-3. Allison Doocy suffered the loss, throwing three strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

After two scoreless innings, the Golden Gophers (43-3, 16-1 Big Ten) scored a pair in the bottom of the third frame when Maddie Houlihan hit a two-RBI home run. Minnesota extended its lead in the fifth inning on a Houlihan RBI single up the middle.

The Hawkeyes (15-27, 7-10 Big Ten) return home to host Western Illinois on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (CT) at Pearl Field.