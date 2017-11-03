Iowa Sweeps Indiana

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa volleyball team swept Indiana, 3-0, Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
FIGHT FOR IOWA
Jess Janota led the Hawkeyes, amassing 10 kills, a career-high .833 attack percentage, and five blocks. Tonight was Janota’s ninth match with double digits in kills, her 13th match with higher than a .300 attack percentage, and her 10th match with above a .400 attack percentage.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Set 1 (25-13) | Trailing 5-1, the Hawkeyes took advantage of an Indiana error to spur a 9-2 run to take the lead. With an 11-10 lead, Iowa broke loose on a Claire Sheehan kill, going on a 7-0 run to take a commanding 18-10 lead. Janota’s kill eventually clinched the set victory and the 1-0 match lead.
Set 2 (25-14) | With the score tied 6-6, the Hawkeyes went on an 8-2 run to take a 14-9 lead. Iowa closed the set on an 11-3 run to secure the set win and a 2-0 match lead.
Set 3 (25-16) | Iowa took an early lead and never looked back, leading by as much as 20-9 en route to a 25-16 set victory and a 3-0 match sweep. Janota led the Hawkeyes with four kills and a perfect attack percentage.
HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY
“That was a big win for us. We started out just a little bit flat, but we really took over in the first set and we were able to roll, 25-13. Really behind our middle play between Jess Janotaand Kelsey O’Neill, their stat line was 17 kills with zero errors on 21 swings. That’s pretty wicked. That’s great connection with our young setter, Brie Orr. You just see her getting better and better. There was great passing by our group. I just thought we did a really good job of keeping control of the ball and minimizing errors. We really asserted our will power.”
NOTABLES
- The Hawkeyes held Indiana to a -.010 attack percentage, which is the lowest attack percentage by an Iowa opponent this season.
- Kelsey O’Neill had seven kills and a career-high .778 attack percentage. This is the fifth time this season the senior has had above a .500 attack percentage.
- Annika Olsen tallied seven digs, marking her 23rd match of the season with double digits in digs and her eighth match with 20-or-more digs.
UP NEXT
The Hawkeyes host No. 22 Purdue in Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 2 p.m. (CT) on Sunday afternoon.