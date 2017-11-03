Iowa Sweeps Indiana

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa volleyball team swept Indiana, 3-0, Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Jess Janota led the Hawkeyes, amassing 10 kills, a career-high .833 attack percentage, and five blocks. Tonight was Janota’s ninth match with double digits in kills, her 13th match with higher than a .300 attack percentage, and her 10th match with above a .400 attack percentage.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1 (25-13) | Trailing 5-1, the Hawkeyes took advantage of an Indiana error to spur a 9-2 run to take the lead. With an 11-10 lead, Iowa broke loose on a Claire Sheehan kill, going on a 7-0 run to take a commanding 18-10 lead. Janota’s kill eventually clinched the set victory and the 1-0 match lead.

Set 2 (25-14) | With the score tied 6-6, the Hawkeyes went on an 8-2 run to take a 14-9 lead. Iowa closed the set on an 11-3 run to secure the set win and a 2-0 match lead.

Set 3 (25-16) | Iowa took an early lead and never looked back, leading by as much as 20-9 en route to a 25-16 set victory and a 3-0 match sweep. Janota led the Hawkeyes with four kills and a perfect attack percentage.

HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY

“That was a big win for us. We started out just a little bit flat, but we really took over in the first set and we were able to roll, 25-13. Really behind our middle play between Jess Janota and Kelsey O’Neill , their stat line was 17 kills with zero errors on 21 swings. That’s pretty wicked. That’s great connection with our young setter, Brie Orr . You just see her getting better and better. There was great passing by our group. I just thought we did a really good job of keeping control of the ball and minimizing errors. We really asserted our will power.”

NOTABLES

The Hawkeyes held Indiana to a -.010 attack percentage, which is the lowest attack percentage by an Iowa opponent this season.

Kelsey O’Neill had seven kills and a career-high .778 attack percentage. This is the fifth time this season the senior has had above a .500 attack percentage.

Annika Olsen tallied seven digs, marking her 23rd match of the season with double digits in digs and her eighth match with 20-or-more digs.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes host No. 22 Purdue in Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 2 p.m. (CT) on Sunday afternoon.