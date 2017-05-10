Iowa State’s Williams Named to All-Big 12 First Team

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State second baseman Sami Williams has been named to the All-Big 12 First Team and the league’s All-Freshman Team, the league office announced Wednesday. Williams is one of three freshman to be named to the league’s first team, and is just the second newcomer in Iowa State history to earn the honor (Lindsey Herrin, 2002).

Williams is putting together one of the finest rookie campaigns in program history, as the Laguna Niguel, Calif., native currently ranks No. 7 in the Big 12 with a .366 batting average, including a .382 mark in conference games. She also broke the single-season school record with 19 doubles this year, to rank T-No. 4 nationally, and No. 1 among all NCAA DI freshmen.

Currently a finalist for NFCA National Freshman of the Year, Williams also leads the Cyclones in home runs (8), RBIs (31) and slugging percentage (.628). Last time out, the freshman helped Iowa State secure its first Big 12 series sweep since 2013, coming up with a walk-off RBI single to push the Cyclones past Kansas in the series finale.

Williams also becomes the third ISU player to receive the All-Freshman team distinction since the award’s inception in 2015. Current Cyclone teammates Kirsten Caudle (2016) and Kelsey McFarland (2015) also earned the recognition. All-Big 12 teams honors are determined through a vote by the league’s head coaches.

The Cyclones will be back in action this weekend at the Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City, Okla. Iowa State is the No. 5 seed, and will face No. 3 Oklahoma State (2 p.m.) and No. 2 Baylor (5 p.m.) on Friday.