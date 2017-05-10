class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235086 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Iowa State’s Williams Named to All-Big 12 First Team | KTIC Radio

Iowa State’s Williams Named to All-Big 12 First Team

BY cyclones.com | May 10, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Iowa State’s Williams Named to All-Big 12 First Team

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State second baseman Sami Williams has been named to the All-Big 12 First Team and the league’s All-Freshman Team, the league office announced Wednesday.  Williams is one of three freshman to be named to the league’s first team, and is just the second newcomer in Iowa State history to earn the honor (Lindsey Herrin, 2002).

Williams is putting together one of the finest rookie campaigns in program history, as the Laguna Niguel, Calif., native currently ranks No. 7 in the Big 12 with a .366 batting average, including a .382 mark in conference games. She also broke the single-season school record with 19 doubles this year, to rank T-No. 4 nationally, and No. 1 among all NCAA DI freshmen.

Currently a finalist for NFCA National Freshman of the Year, Williams also leads the Cyclones in home runs (8), RBIs (31) and slugging percentage (.628). Last time out, the freshman helped Iowa State secure its first Big 12 series sweep since 2013, coming up with a walk-off RBI single to push the Cyclones past Kansas in the series finale.

Williams also becomes the third ISU player to receive the All-Freshman team distinction since the award’s inception in 2015. Current Cyclone teammates Kirsten CaudleClick here to hear it (2016) and Kelsey McFarland(2015) also earned the recognition. All-Big 12 teams honors are determined through a vote by the league’s head coaches.

The Cyclones will be back in action this weekend at the Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City, Okla. Iowa State is the No. 5 seed, and will face No. 3 Oklahoma State (2 p.m.) and No. 2 Baylor (5 p.m.) on Friday.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: