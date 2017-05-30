Iowa State’s Voke Named To Ping All-Central Region Team

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Iowa State senior Nick Voke has been named to the Division I Ping All-Central Region Team, announced Tuesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Voke just wrapped up one of the finest seasons in Iowa State men’s golf history this weekend, helping the Cyclones record a top-20 national finish by tying for 18th at the NCAA Championships.

Voke led the team in stroke average (71.31) and posted two tournament victories in 2016-17.

The Auckland, New Zealand native broke a pair of school records after winning the NCAA Austin Regional, setting ISU marks for low 18-hole score (61) and low 54-hole score (199). He also won the Hawkeye Invitational in April.

Voke is Iowa State’s career leader in stroke average (71.89) and tournament victories (five).

Voke is one of two players in school history (Scott Fernandez) to earn all-region accolades multiple times.