Iowa State’s Voke Earns All-America Honors

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior golfer Nick Voke was named a 2017 Ping All-American, announced Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Voke was an honorable mention selection.

Voke wrapped up his brilliant career by recording one of the greatest seasons in school history in 2016-17, winning two tournaments and compiling the second-best season stroke average in the ISU record book at 71.31.

Voke set school records for 54-hole score (199) and low 18-hole round (61) en route to claiming the 2017 NCAA Austin Regional individual title. His performance helped the Cyclones advance to the NCAA Championships for only the eighth time in school history.

Voke, who ended the season ranked 45th nationally, owns school career records in tournament victories (five) and stroke average (71.89).

Voke will remain an amateur for the remainder of the summer before turning professional for Web.com Tour qualifying. He recently tied for third at the prestigious Sunnehanna Amateur and is currently competing at the Northeast Amateur.