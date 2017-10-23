Iowa State’s Spears Named Big 12 Football Defensive Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced today that Iowa State sophomore linebacker Marcel Spears was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

A native of Olathe, Kan., Spears played a huge role in Iowa State’s third-straight win against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Spears, who had seven tackles in the game, sealed the victory with his fourth quarter, 61-yard interception return for a touchdown.

After Texas Tech had trimmed the lead to 24-13, Spears perfectly read a TTU screen pass and ran untouched for the pick-six to put the game out of reach.

It was Iowa State’s third interception return for a TD this season, tying for third nationally.

Spears is having an outstanding season, ranking fourth in the Big 12 and 44th nationally in tackles per game at 8.7. He is also tied for the team lead in forced fumbles with two.

This is the third-straight week an ISU player has been honored by the league: Joel Lanning (Def. PoW- Oklahoma), Kyle Kempt (Off. PoW- Oklahoma) and Trever Ryen (ST PoW- Kansas).

No. 25 Iowa State, 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play, will play host to No. 4 TCU on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.