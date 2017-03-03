Iowa State’s Rally Attempts Fall Short At Red Desert Classic

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Iowa State (7-9) dropped two on the opening day of the 2017 Red Desert Classic at Canyons Softball Complex. The Cyclones opened the day with a narrow 4-3 loss to UCSB (6-10), followed by a 3-1 loss to UNLV (11-5).

UCSB 4, Iowa State 3

Freshman Talyn Lewis was outstanding in ISU’s first game of the day, piling up three hits, three RBIs, a double and a two-run home run, but a late rally fell just short.

UCSB got on the board first courtesy of a Whitney Pemberton solo home run in the top of the second inning. The shot, which came against Cyclone starter Emma Hylen , gave the Gauchos early momentum and a 1-0 lead.

The Cyclones responded in the bottom of the third, manufacturing a run of their own. After Cathlin Bingham reached on a fielder’s choice, the speedy senior stole second, notching her fifth stolen base of the season and setting up the ISU opportunity. Later in the inning, Lewis stepped up and capitalized on the chance, drilling an RBI double down the left field line, as Bingham raced home to tie the game, 1-1.

The tide shifted back in the Gaucho’s direction in the ensuing action, as UCSB scored a run in each the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to lead 4-1 heading to the seventh.

A two-out Cyclone rally gave ISU a spark, started by a single for Kaylee Bosworth . Lewis came through once again, crushing a two-run shot to center to cut the deficit to 4-3. However, UCSB got out of the frame on the ensuing at-bat to preserve their win.

UNLV 3, Iowa State 1

The Cyclones got a strong outing from starting pitcher Brianna Weilbacher , who has continued to impress early in her junior campaign. The native of Columbia, Illinois, kept an explosive UNLV offense in check through most of the game, giving up just three runs (one unearned) on four hits in six innings of action. Weilbacher also piled up nine strikeouts in the outing.

The Rebels opened the scoring in the home half of the second, capitalizing on a Cyclone throwing error after UNLV speedster Jadelyn Yadao-Valdez layed down a bunt and Janine Petmecky scored the unearned run. Two more runs came across in the third on a two-RBI single up the middle courtesy of Alyssa Navarro to extend the deficit to 3-0.

Iowa State gave themselves opportunities throughout the game, out-hitting UNLV 5-4 on the day, but was unable to come up with timely performances to bring runs to the plate. The Cyclones’ lone run came when Kaila Konz stepped up as a pinch-runner in the bottom of the seventh with two outs.

The junior showed that ISU once again would refuse to throw in the towel, as she knocked a single through the right side to score Sami Williams when the Cyclones were down to their last out. However, the rally fell short, and Iowa State dropped to 0-2 on the day.

On Deck

Iowa State resumes play at the St. George Red Desert Classic on Saturday. The Cyclones face Nevada at 2:30 p.m. CT and Utah State at 5 p.m. CT.