Iowa State’s McFarland, Williams Named All-Region First Team

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State softball players Kelsey McFarland and Sami Williams both earned NFCA All-Midwest Region First Team honors, the organization announced Thursday. It is the third time in school history that two Cyclones have been named to the first team in the same year.

Williams, the first-ever Cyclone freshman to earn All-Region First Team honors, put together one of the finest rookie campaigns in program history. The Laguna Niguel, Calif., native currently ranks No. 7 in the Big 12 with a .363 batting average, including a .382 mark in conference games. She also broke the single-season school record with 20 doubles this year, to rank T-No. 4 nationally, and No. 1 among all NCAA DI freshmen. Williams was also named one of 25 finalists for NFCA National Freshman of the Year, after leading the Cyclones in home runs (8), RBIs (31) and slugging percentage (.615).

McFarland broke out for the Cyclones in 2017, posting a .345 batting average while establishing herself as one of the best offensive threats in the Big 12 Conference. The junior racked up 25 RBIs, scored 32 runs and had 12 doubles with four home runs for the Cyclones. The native of New Prague, Minn., was also a tremendous threat on the base paths, logging 16 stolen bases after stealing one all of last season. McFarland went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in a 7-4 victory over Ball State in what was certainly one of the most prolific individual performances of the 2017 season.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third team selections. NFCA member coaches from each respective region voted on the teams, and all the honorees now become eligible for selection to the 2017 NFCA Division I All-American squads.