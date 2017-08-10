Iowa State’s Lima Added To Polynesian Player Of The Year Watch List

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State sophomore defensive lineman Ray Lima has been named to the 2017 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player of Polynesian Ancestry and this year’s list is comprised of 48 players from 30 different FBS schools.

Former winners of the award include current NFL players Marcus Mariota (2014), Ronnie Stanley (2015) and Sefo Liufau (2016).

Lima is in his first season with the Cyclones, and big things are expected out of the 6-3, 306-pounder out of Los Angeles.

Lima was one of the most coveted junior college prospects in the nation at El Camino Community College, where he recorded 59 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2016. He was considered a top-40 junior college player nationally by both 247Sports and Scout.