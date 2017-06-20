Iowa State’s Lazard A Preseason All-American By Athlon Sports

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior wide receiver Allen Lazard has been named to the 2017 Athlon Sports preseason third-team All-America squad, announced today by the publication.

A native of Urbandale, Iowa, Lazard produced one of the finest seasons by a wideout in school history in 2016, recording 69 catches for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lazard’s 1,000-yard season was just the fourth time a Cyclone reached 1,000 receiving yards in school history. He also notched a school-record six 100-yard receiving outings a year ago, tying for second in the Big 12 and ranking 12th nationally.

Lazard heads into his senior year with the second-most receptions (170) and the fourth-most receiving yards (2,419) among active NCAA FBS players. He also holds school records in consecutive games with a reception (35) and career 100-yard receiving games (8).

He needs just seven receptions and 678 receiving yards to become ISU’s career leader in both categories.