Iowa State’s Kempt On CFPA National Performer of the Year Watch List

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior quarterback Kyle Kempt was named to the 2017 midseason watch list for the College Football Performance Award (CFPA) National Performer of the Year.

Kempt is one of 36 players listed from FBS.

A native of Massillon, Ohio, Kempt has led the Iowa State resurgence after taking over as the starting quarterback in the last four games.

Kempt is 4-0 in his four starts, including two wins over AP Top-5 opponents, to help the Cyclones sit in a tie for first in the Big 12 standings (4-1) and earn a No. 14 national ranking.

Kempt’s first start was remarkable.

The fifth-year senior shocked the nation by throwing for 343 yards (18-24) and three touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 38-31 upset at No. 3 Oklahoma. He was named Davey O’Brien National QB of the Week after his performance.

He has continued to steady the Cyclone ship, earning wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and No. 4 TCU after the Oklahoma victory.

He tossed three touchdowns in the Texas Tech win and had 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory over TCU.

Kempt is completing 67.3 percent of his passes this season and has thrown for nine touchdowns passes to just two interceptions.

He is one of five active FBS quarterbacks nationally with at least two wins over AP Top-5 opponents in a career: J.T. Barrett (Ohio State), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Sam Darnold (USC) and Jalen Hurts (Alabama).