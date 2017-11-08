Iowa State’s Heacock A Nominee For The Broyles Award

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive coordinator/safeties coach Jon Heacock is one of 56 nominees for the Broyles Award, given annually to college football’s top assistant coach.

Heacock was selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 129 Division I programs. An 18-member selection committee of former head coaches, along with a committee representing the Football Writers Association of America will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists and an overall winner.

The five finalists will travel to Little Rock, Ark., where the 2017 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Dec. 5th.

Heacock’s work with the Cyclone defense has played a huge role in Iowa State’s resurgence nationally. The Cyclones have beaten two AP Top-5 teams and appeared in the national rankings for the first time since 2005.

Iowa State currently ranks second in the Big 12 and 20th nationally in scoring defense (18.9).

Implementing multiple formations, including a 3-4-4 front, ISU has been even better vs. Big 12 competition. The Cyclones are holding high-powered Big 12 offenses to just 14.7 points per game and 349.7 yards of total offense.

Heacock’s defenders have allowed just 24 combined points after intermission vs. Big 12 competition (six games) and held all six league opponents to at least 10 points below their season scoring average. Big 12 opponents are averaging a measly 1.01 points per offensive drive this season.

The Cyclone defense has held two league opponents to zero offensive points (Kansas and TCU) and rank in the top-25 nationally in tackles for loss (66- 23rd), interceptions (11- 21st) and turnovers (18- 21st).

Heacock is in second season as Iowa State’s defensive coordinator and in his 34th year of collegiate coaching.