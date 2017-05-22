Iowa State’s Good-Jones On Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State sophomore center Julian Good-Jones has been named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List, announced Monday by the Rimington Trophy Committee.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in college football. Since its inception, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.9 million for the cystic fibrosis community. Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-American center at Nebraska in 1981 and 1982.

A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Good-Jones started 11 games on the offensive line as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He is slated to take over center duties in 2017.

With Good-Jones on the line, the Cyclone offense produced prolific numbers a year ago. ISU averaged 421.6 yards of total offense, the fifth-best total in school history.