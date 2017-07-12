Iowa State’s Downing On Ray Guy Award Watch List

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior punter Colin Downing has been named to the 2017 Ray Guy Award Watch List for the third season in a row, announced Wednesday by the Augusts Sports Council.

The Ray Guy Award is given annually to the nation’s best punter since its inception in 2000. The award is in honor of Guy, who is considered to be the greatest punter in college and NFL history. Guy become the first true punter ever drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft (1973) and the first punter elected to the College Football Hall of Fame (2004) and Pro Football Hall of Fame (2014).

A native of Whitefish Bay, Wis., Downing is entering his fourth season as the Cyclone punter, recording career-highs in punting average (41.1) and kicks downed inside the 20-yard line (23) in 2016.

He had eight 50-yard boots a year ago, including a career-long 67-yarder vs. Baylor.

Downing’s career 40.4 punting average ranks ninth in school history.