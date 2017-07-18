Iowa State’s Campos Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior offensive lineman Jake Campos is one of 109 players under consideration for the 2017 Wuerffel Trophy, announced this week by the All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel and is given annually to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Campos, a native of West Des Moines, Iowa, will anchor the Cyclone offensive line in 2017, accumulating a team-high 23 starts in the trenches.

A two-time First-Team Academic All-Big pick (2014, 2015), Campos is extremely active in the community and has made it a priority to be involved in student-athlete outreach programs. Campos regularly assists in hospital visits and many other civic programs as a volunteer.