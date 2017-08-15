Iowa State’s Butler Makes Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State sophomore wide receiver Hakeem Butler was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, announced Tuesday by the selection committee comprised of journalists from the state of Texas.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is named after Campbell, the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner who is a member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s outstanding Division I offensive player who meets one or more of the following criteria: 1. Born in Texas 2. Graduated from a Texas high school 3. Played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Butler is a native of Baltimore, Md., but graduated from Travis High School in Ft. Bend, Texas.

The 6-6, 220-pound wideout is slated to be one of ISU’s top targets at the wide receiver spot in 2017 after catching nine passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2016.