Iowa State’s Burton Agrees To Join Timberwolves

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Deonte Burton has agreed to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Edge Sports International, the agency representing the former Cyclone.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native had a breakout season in 2016-17, averaging 15.1 points per game in his only full season as a Cyclone. He led Iowa State pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game and posted 60 steals and 49 blocks, becoming just the second player in school history to record a 40-40 season.

An All-Big 12 second-team pick as a senior, Burton was at his best against the best competition. He scored 29 points against national runner-up Gonzaga and in Iowa State’s upset win at Allen Fieldhouse. In the NCAA Tournament against Purdue, Burton tallied a game-high 25 points. He posted a career-high 31 points as Iowa State won a double-overtime affair at Oklahoma.

A 1,000-point scorer in college, Burton was the 2016 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.