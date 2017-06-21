Iowa State’s 2017 Cross Country Schedule Unveiled

AMES, Iowa – The 2017 Iowa State Men’s and Women’s Cross Country schedule is set. The 2017 slate has a similar look to it as 2016, as the Cyclones will run in three regular season contests before beginning their postseason chase at the Big 12 Championship.

The season begins on Friday, Sept. 1 in Iowa City. Both teams will compete at the Hawkeye Invitational.

Iowa State will then head to Minneapolis, Minn. for the Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Griak has become a staple in ISU’s cross country schedule. Head coach Martin Smith has claimed seven team titles at the event and was inducted into the Roy Griak Invitational hall of fame last season.

The regular season concludes on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. The prestigious event held in Madison, Wis., will serve as a final tune-up before the Cyclones begin their postseason run.

This season, the Big 12 Championship will be hosted in Round Rock, Texas on Oct 28. Last season, the women claimed their fifth Big 12 title in six years, while the men posted their best finish since the meet began in 2013, finishing runner-up.

The Iowa State Cross Country will play host for the 2017 NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday, Nov. 10. The Midwest Regional was last held in Ames in 2013.

The Cyclones will look to conclude their season at the NCAA Championship on Saturday, Nov. 18. This year’s championship will be held in Louisville, Kentucky. In 2016, both the men’s and the women’s team qualified for the NCAA Championship. The men took 16th, while the women finished 29th, respectively.