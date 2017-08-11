Iowa State Women’s Hoops Announces Non-Conference Schedule

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2017-18 season Friday. The Cyclones’ season-opener is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 against South Dakota.

ISU’s first scheduled action in Hilton Coliseum is an exhibition game against Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Sun., Nov. 5. After kicking off the season’s first official competition at home against South Dakota (Fri., Nov. 10), the Cyclones travel to UNI to face the Panthers on Tues., Nov. 14. ISU returns to Hilton Coliseum to square off on Nov. 20 against UMKC prior to heading to Bimini, Bahamas for a pair of games in the Junkanoo Jam.

In Bimini, ISU will face Tulane on Fri., Nov. 24 and then will compete against Central Michigan or San Diego State to close out the Bimini Division in the tournament on Sat., Nov. 25.

After returning from the Bahamas, Iowa State will hit the road for a pair of games beginning with a trip to Des Moines on Nov. 30 to face the Drake Bulldogs. The Cyclones will then head to Nashville, Tennessee for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Sat., Dec. 2 to square off against Vanderbilt.

Upon returning from Nashville, the Cyclones will host Iowa in the much-anticipated Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series on Wed., Dec. 6.

Iowa State will close out its non-conference slate with a trio of games against North Carolina Central (Sun., Dec. 10), UC Riverside (Sun., Dec. 17) and Nicholls State (Thurs., Dec. 21).

Dates are still subject to change and a complete schedule featuring tip-off times and the Big 12 conference schedule will be announced at a later date.