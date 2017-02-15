Iowa State Women hang on to defeat Texas Tech

AMES, Iowa – Despite a late run from the visitors, Iowa State held on to defeat Texas Tech 79-68 Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The win improved the Cyclones to 14-11 on the campaign, 5-9 in Big 12 play. TTU, who lost for the eighth-straight time, is now 11-14 overall and 3-11 in conference play.

Iowa State bounced back from a slow start to build up a double-digit lead prior to half. The Cyclones moved ahead by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter, before TTU fought back to cut the ISU advantage to five. However, Iowa State was able to keep its cool late on and bring home the win.

Jadda Buckley led Iowa State with 20 points, while Bridget Carleton added a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds and Seanna Johnson had 15 points, and became the third player in ISU history to reach 1,000 career rebounds.

How It Happened

Texas Tech’s shooting from long-range kept the Lady Raiders ahead early as TTU drained four of its first five shots from 3-point range, with three coming via Recee’ Caldwell. Tech was ahead at 14-9, but ISU quickly erased the deficit with Seanna Johnson burying a trey from the corner to make it 14-14. However, ISU was shutout for the final 3:34 of the first quarter, allowing Tech to have an 18-14 lead after one.

Back-to-back Bridget Carleton buckets started the second to tie it back up, and ISU finally moved back ahead the next possession when Heather Bowe drained a 15-foot jumper. The Cyclones secured their lead via a 9-0 run that got the home side ahead by five at 23-18. Tech cut the ISU lead back to four, but the Cyclones pressed on the accelerator again, with a Jadda Buckley 3-pointer taking ISU ahead by 10 at 36-26.

ISU came out firing to start the second half, scoring six quick points to move ahead 43-28. However, the buckets started to try up, as ISU went on a run of 1-for-9 from the field, allowing TTU to get back within 10. However, the makes were not going the Lady Raiders’ way either, as ISU was able to steady the ship through Carleton and Johnson.

Tech got off to a strong start to the fourth quarter, with Caldwell hitting her fourth 3-pointer of the game to cut ISU’s lead to single digits at 57-49. TTU got it down to six before Emily Durr hit a critical 3-pointer, which helped settle the Cyclones down and eventually take the advantage back up to 12. The Raiders would not go away, as they wound the ISU lead down to five at 68-63 with 3:40 to play. However, Buckley started hitting shots to ensure Iowa State would stay ahead. Of Buckley’s 20 points, 15 came in the second half.

Players of Note

Bridget Carleton was able to get what she wanted, and helped get ISU out of an early rut. It was a little bit of everything from the Cyclone sophomore, who was able to drive and shoot from behind the arch. Carleton led ISU with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds, good for her seventh career double-double.

Seanna Johnson helped break Iowa State out of a third-quarter slump to keep the Cyclones ahead by a healthy margin. Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. She became the third player in school history to reach 1,000 career boards.

Jadda Buckley had a big second half to help bring home the ISU victory as Texas Tech tried to get back into the contest late. Buckley had 20 points, her 26th career game over 20. Fifteen of those points came in the second half.

Cyclone Quick Hits

*Iowa State has now hit a 3-pointer in an NCAA-record 698-consecutive games.

*The win gives ISU a regular-season split over TTU. The Cyclones have not been swept by Texas Tech since 2005.

* Jadda Buckley recorded 20 points, her 61st career game with at least 10 points.

* Seanna Johnson had 15 points, her 83rd career game in double figures.

*Johnson finished with nine rebounds, taking her to 1,001 career boards. She is the third player in ISU history with 1,000 career boards and second with at least 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

* Bridget Carleton finished with 20 points, her 39th career game in double figures.

*Carleton posted the seventh double-double of her career, adding 12 rebounds to her 20 points.

Next Up

Iowa State is back at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday to take on West Virginia. Tip is at noon.