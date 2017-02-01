Iowa State Women drop game against Baylor

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball team (12-10, 3-8 Big 12) dropped an 83-52 decision to No. 2 Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Jadda Buckley led the way with 13 points and three assists, as the Cyclones were down just seven at halftime, but only managed 21 points in the second half, as BU pulled away.

How it Happened

Buckley was the catalyst to a strong first half for the Cyclones. The junior guard helped spur a pair of ISU runs that not only erased deficits, but got the Hilton Coliseum crowd into the game as well. After falling behind 7-3 early, Iowa State made five consecutive shots from the field, including a 7-0 run to go ahead 14-11 with 3:57 to play in the first quarter. Buckley’s shot-making was crucial against a long BU defense, including a pair of 3-pointers well beyond the arch.

Another 6-0 ISU spurt in the second quarter helped the Cyclones take a 27-26 lead momentarily, and helped to stay within striking distance as the Baylor offense got rolling late in the half. The Lady Bears went ahead 38-31 as Iowa State went scoreless over the final 2:22 of the second quarter. Buckley led the way with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while no other Cyclone scored more than four.

The Lady Bears went on a 13-2 right out of the halftime intermission, and a seven-point deficit became 18 in under five minutes. In total, the Cyclones were out-scored 21-6 in the third quarter, and BU had a 59-37 advantage with 10 minutes to play.

Head coach Bill Fennelly utilized his bench for the majority of the fourth quarter, inserting freshmen Adriana Camber and Nia Washington to spell his starters. Baylor would go on to win 83-52.

Cyclone Player of the Game

Jadda Buckley. The junior was relied upon heavily to create offense against a stingy Baylor defensive unit. The native of Mason City, Iowa collected a scored a team-high 13 points in just three quarters of action, to go with three assists and three rebounds.

Cyclone Quick Notes

*Iowa State extended its NCAA-record streak to 695 games with a made 3-pointer.

*Seanna JohnsonClick here to hear it now ranks ninth in career scoring (1,499), passing Stacy Frese (1,494; 1998-2000).

*Jadda BuckleyClick here to hear it now ranks 26th on ISU’s career scoring chart with 1,082 points, passing Etta Burns (1,074; 1985-88).

Up Next

Iowa State hits the road to face No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.