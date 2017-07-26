Iowa State to take part in Puerto Rico Tip-Off

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State will face Appalachian State in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU. The Cyclones will face either Tulsa or Western Michigan in their second game, with Illinois State, South Carolina, Boise State and UTEP making up the other half of the bracket.

The tournament will be held Nov. 16-19 at Coliseo Municipal Tomas Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, with all games being televised on the ESPN family of networks.

Appalachian State went 9-21 last season, but returns its top scorers in guard Ronshad Shabazz (16.7 ppg) and forward Griffin Kinney (9.8). It will be the first meeting between the Cyclones and Mountaineers.

In addition to tickets, travel packages and discounted hotel accomodations are also available to fans through Anthony Travel, the official travel provider of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Packages include hotel accommodations, game-day transportation, an all-session pass to the games and access to an exclusive banquet reception with the players and coaches (limited availability). For more information or to book your travel to the tournament, please visit www.anthonytravel.com/espn/puerto-rico-tipoff or call (888) 632-6951.

