Iowa State takes down Texas In Series-Opener

AUSTIN, Texas – Iowa State (17-31, 2-11 Big 12) defeated Texas (24-19, 3-7 Big 12), 2-1, in the series-opener at McCombs Field on Friday. It is Iowa State’s first win over Texas since April 24, 2005, and just the second in school history

The Cyclones got a phenomenal outing from sophomore pitcher Emma Hylen , who went all seven innings, giving up one run on just five hits, to go with four strikeouts. Hylen and the ISU defense held Texas scoreless in the game’s final six innings.

Iowa State 2, Texas 1

The Texas offense came out firing, with base hits up the middle from the first three Longhorn batters of the game. However, Hylen and the ISU defense did well to respond to the fast start, allowing just one UT run in the frame on an RBI single by Celina Felix.

Following a scoreless second inning, sophomore Kirsten Caudle came up with the spark ISU needed to respond. She ripped a one-out triple to right field, and later scored, courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Sami Williams . The speedy Caudle now leads Iowa State with three triples on the season.

It was Kelsey McFarland who swung the momentum in Iowa State’s favor in the top of the fourth inning with a lead-off solo home run. The shot to left field was McFarland’s fourth dinger of the season and gave the Cyclones a 2-1 advantage. With both pitchers locking down from that point forward, it would prove to be the game’s decisive moment.

The Cyclone victory was their second-straight Big 12 win, after defeating Oklahoma State 10-9 in the series finale. It’s the first time since April 6, 2013 that Iowa State has won back-to-back conference games.

On Deck

Game two of the Iowa State vs. Texas series is set for Saturday at Red & Charline McCombs Field. First pitch will be at 1 p.m.