Iowa State sweeps West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – No. 24 Iowa State put up a comprehensive performances Wednesday night to sweep West Virginia 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19) Wednesday night at WVU Coliseum. The win improved ISU to 18-5 on the season, 8-4 in Big 12 play. WVU fell to 15-11, 3-9 in league play.

The only other team to sweep West Virginia in Morgantown this season is No. 1 Penn State. The ISU effort was led by 10 kills each from Alexis Conaway and Samara West , with Conaway hitting at .400 while also posting five digs and six blocks. The Cyclones finished with 13.0 total blocks, led by eight from Avery Rhodes , which helped hold WVU to a .050 hitting percentage.

First Set: Iowa State 25 West Virginia 18

The story of the match in Ames three weeks ago was the Cyclone block stifling the Mountaineers, and that continued into the first set in Morgantown. ISU led the entire way, guided by 5.0 total blocks which helped restrict WVU to a -.025 hitting percentage for the set. The Cyclones attack got three kills each from Jess Schaben and Samara West in the set. Alexis Conaway closed the set with a kill at 25-18 ISU.

Second Set: Iowa State 25 West Virginia 16

WVU’s offense found some traction to begin the second, spreading the ball around to keep the Cyclone block off-balance. Eventually, Iowa State worked back ahead, going on a 5-0 run to move ahead 12-9. The Cyclone offense did its part in the second, hitting .394 on the frame to go with 6.0 total blocks in the set. Schaben and West led the way again for the ISU offense, getting four kills each in the frame. ISU moved ahead 2-0 when Schaben got her seventh kill of the night at 25-16 ISU.

Third Set: Iowa State 25 West Virginia 19

Again, Iowa State did not relinquish the lead throughout the entirety of the set, as the Cyclones got all aspects of its play on line to wrap up the sweep. The Cyclone offense hit .286 for the set, the ISU defense held the Mountaineers to .067 hitting and the serving game even contributed, as ISU recorded two aces in the frame. The Cyclones wrapped up the sweep when Schaben pushed a kill through the block at 25-19 Cyclones.

Player of the Game

Alexis Conaway . The senior did a little bit of everything in the win, finishing with 10 kills at a .400 hitting percentage, five blocks and six digs.

Up Next

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum Saturday to host No. 3 Texas. First serve between the Cyclones and Longhorns will be at 5 p.m.