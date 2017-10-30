Iowa State Sweeps North Dakota

AMES, Iowa – No. 19 Iowa State are now the winners of five-straight after a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-17) win over North Dakota Monday night at Hilton Coliseum. The win improved the Cyclones to 17-4 overall on the season while the Fighting Hawks fell to 24-6.

ISU held UND to a .075 hitting percentage on the evening, led by 28 digs from Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Hali Hillegas . Monique Harris recorded a double-double of 29 assists and 11 digs. In the attack, Jess Schaben had 15 kills, while Samara West recorded 11 at a .385 hitting percentage.

First Set: Iowa State 25 North Dakota 16

North Dakota rushed out to an 8-5 advantage, but the Cyclones got things put together on the attack, going on an 14-2 run, which included a string of 10-straight to open the advantage to 19-10. ISU restricted the Fighting Hawks to a .027 hitting clip for the frame, with Hali Hillegas getting 11 digs in the set. Iowa State moved ahead 1-0 when Grace Lazard and Jess Schaben combined to deny Lydia Rutten at 25-16.

Second Set: Iowa State 25 North Dakota 14

Again, UND did not allow Iowa State to get ahead, as the Fighting Hawks battled ahead at 10-8. Once again, the Cyclones pieced together a mid-set run to pull ahead, going on a 12-1 run which included three Izzy Enna aces, to get ahead 22-12. The Cyclones, who hit .300 for the second frame moved ahead 2-0 when Jess Schaben got her eighth kill of the match to make it 25-14 Iowa State.

Third Set: Iowa State 25 North Dakota 17

Iowa State won the first three points of the third and never looked back. The defense of Hillegas was astonishing again, as she finished the set with 12 digs. One rally included the redshirt sophomore recording three-straight digs: the first a diving one, the second with her foot while still lying on the ground from the first one and the third a one-armed dig. Iowa State closed out the match when Schaben got her 15th kill of the night at 25-17 Cyclones.

Player of the Game

Hali Hillegas . The Cyclone libero was in astonishing form on Monday night, as she finished with 28 digs, tied for the fourth-most by a Cyclone in a three-set match. She had a pair of terrific sets, getting 11 digs in the first and tying her season high with 12 digs in the third set. She also contributed an assist on the night.

Up Next

Iowa State returns to Big 12 play and the road to take on No. 24 Baylor on Saturday. First serve between the Cyclones and Bears will be at 2 p.m. in Waco, with Baylor Bears All-Access streaming the match.