Iowa State Sweeps Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 22 Iowa State completed a season sweep of Kansas State with a 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-23) win Wednesday night at Ahearn Field House. The win, ISU’s first in the Little Apple since 2011, improved the Cyclones to 15-4 on the season, 6-3 in Big 12 play. K-State is now 9-13 on the year, 2-7 in league competition.

ISU was led by a season-high 12 kills from Grace Lazard , while Jess Schaben got her sixth double-double of the season with 10 kills and 12 digs. Hali Hillegas had 20 digs, her 10th match of the season with at least 20.

First Set: Iowa State 25 Kansas State 18

Kansas State committed unforced errors on the first three points to give ISU an advantage it would not relinquish in the set. The Cyclones rejuvenation from behind the service line continued, as the Cyclones got two aces to help drive the effort. When ISU did have to go on the attack, Grace Lazard was the pick of the bunch, posting six kills and a .857 hitting clip. Iowa State got ahead 1-0 when Lazard recorded her sixth kill of the frame at 25-18.

Second Set: Iowa State 26 Kansas State 24

Both teams struggled to find its footing in the attack to begin the second frame. ISU turned to Samara West , who fired off six kills in ISU’s first 14 points as the Cyclones got ahead 14-10. Iowa State’s lead was at 22-16, but K-State went on a 5-0 run to cut it to a single point. K-State fought off an ISU set point at 24-23, but the Cyclones converted on the second try as Lazard’s 10th kill of the night made it 26-24 ISU.

Third Set: Iowa State 25 Kansas State 23

A pair of Kylee Zumach aces got the home side a 3-0 lead, and took advantage of a struggling Cyclone attack to build a 9-5 lead. Iowa State battled back, pushing ahead at 11-10 on back-to-back Jess Schaben aces. The set featured 12 ties and five lead changes, but ISU eventually got ahead for good at 22-21 when Alexis Conaway won a 50-50 at the net. K-State survived ISU’s first try at match point, but ISU took care of business on the second match point when Monique Harris and Avery Rhodes combined to deny Zumach at 25-23.

Player of the Game

Grace Lazard . The defending Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week only had one block, but did plenty of damage in the attack. The junior from London tied a season-high with 12 kills, which she earned at a season-best .524 hitting percentage.

Up Next

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday for a ranked showdown against No. 11 Kansas. First serve between the Cyclones and Jayhawks will be at 7:30 p.m.