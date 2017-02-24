Iowa State Softball falls to Indiana and Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Iowa State (7-4) dropped its first game of the Samford/UAB Tournament to Indiana (3-7) by a score of 4-1. A big first inning boosted the Hoosiers to victory despite a tremendous relief effort from sophomore Savannah Sanders .

Sanders put in five innings of work, giving up no hits on no runs and allowed just one Samford base runner in the outing.

Indiana 4, Iowa State 1

The Hoosiers struck first in the home half of the first inning. With runners on second and third with one out, IU’s Taylor Uden laced a two-RBI double to right, putting the Cyclones in an early hole. Indiana tacked on two additional runs, as Iowa State was plagued by a pair of errors, prolonging the Hoosier opportunity. When the inning came to an, Indiana had jumped out to a 4-0 lead, including three unearned runs.

Sanders entered to relieve starter Emma Hylen to open the second inning, and pitched well to keep the Hoosier offense at bay after the big first inning. Sanders put forth a tremendous effort, going five scoreless innings. The native of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee did not surrender a hit in the outing, with one strikeout and a walk while facing 16 batters.

Iowa State got on the board in the top of the fourth, shortly after the offense broke through for its first hit of the game. Kelsey McFarland got things going to lead-off the inning with a single to left. The junior then stole her team-leading fifth base of the season to move into scoring position. The next batter up, Talyn Lewis , then laced an RBI double to right-center, as McFarland raced home to score and cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Cyclones mounted another rally effort in the fifth inning, but would ultimately leave two runners stranded to end the threat. In total, ISU would leave seven stranded in the loss.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Iowa State (7-5) was unable to recover from a six-run first inning by Samford (3-8), as the Cyclones fell in game two of the Samford/UAB Tournament, 6-2. ISU got solo home runs from Talyn Lewis and Kaylee Bosworth , but it would not be enough to overcome the fast start by the Bulldogs.

Samford 6, Iowa State 2

The Cyclones found themselves in a big early deficit for the second time in as many games on Friday. After surrendering four runs to Indiana to open the first game of the day, Samford put together a six-run opening inning against ISU in game two. The Bulldogs collected six hits and a walk, as they knocked starting pitcher Savannah Sanders out of the game in the first inning, and Brianna Weilbacher entered in relief.

Talyn Lewis provided a spark in the top of the second inning, crushing a solo home run to right-center for Iowa State’s first hit of the game. It was the freshman’s second home run of the season, ranking tied for second on the team behind fellow freshman Sami Williams (3).

Kaylee Bosworth attempted to rally the Cyclones with another solo home run in the top of the seventh. The dinger to left, which was also her second of 2017, cut the deficit to 6-2.

Weilbacher put together a nice outing from the circle, holding the Bulldogs scoreless in her 5.1 innings of relief work. The junior gave up no runs on just two hits in the effort.

The Cyclones return to action at the Samford/UAB Tournament on Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. game vs. UAB at Mary Bowers Field.