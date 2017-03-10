Iowa State Softball downs Seton Hall

DAVIS, Calif. – Iowa State (9-11) took down Seton Hall (8-7-1), 2-0, in the Cyclones’ opening game of the Aggie Invitational on Friday. Pitcher Brianna Weilbacher set a new single-game school record with 14 strikeouts, as the junior went all seven innings, giving up no runs on just one hit.

The previous school record of 13 strikeouts in a game was held by Amie Ford (set vs. Vermont on 3/3/2006). Weilbacher’s tally of 14 eclipses her previous personal best of 11 strikeouts earlier this season vs. Tennessee State.

Iowa State 2, Seton Hall 0

Iowa State got its offense going in the home half of the third inning, jump-started by base hits from seniors Cathlin Bingham and Rachel Hartman to put two runners on with two outs. Talyn LewisClick here to hear it then stepped to the plate and connected on an RBI single, as the speedy Bingham raced home from second and was safe at the plate, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 advantage.

ISU manufactured another run in the following inning. Doubles by Sami Williams and pinch hitter Jackie ChairezClick here to hear it gave the Cyclones runners on second and third with one out. Kirsten CaudleClick here to hear it sent a sac fly deep to left center, bringing Williams in to score to extend the lead to 2-0.

Weilbacher was dominant throughout, over-powering the Pirate offense. The Cyclone defense also gave her tremendous support when Seton Hall put the ball in play. One of the highlights of the game belonged to senior Cathlin Bingham in the top of the fifth inning.

Seton Hall had mounted it’s biggest offensive threat of the game in the inning with a runner on third base. Alexis Walkden fouled off a shot that appeared it would leave the field of play. However, the speedy Bingham tracked the ball and made the play up against the wall for the third out to get Iowa State out of the inning and preserve the shutout.

On Deck

Iowa State will be back in action at La Rue Field with two more games in the Aggie Invitational on Saturday. The Cyclones face San Jose State at 11 a.m. CT, followed by a rematch with Seton Hall at 1 p.m.