Iowa State Softball Downs Alabama A&M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Iowa State (4-3) defeated Alabama A&M (1-5) on Friday by a score of 5-1 at the Tiger Classic, hosted by Tennessee State. The win gave the Cyclones a 2-0 record on the tournament’s opening day.

Starting pitcher Emma Hylen logged a complete game in the win, dealing a career-high 11 strikeouts and just one walk. Hylen gave up just one run on five hits in the outing, as she improved to 2-1 on the season.

Iowa State 5, Alabama A&M 1

A critical two-out rally in the bottom of the second inning was critical in Iowa State’s second win of the day. Following a Logan Schaben walk, Cathlin Bingham collected ISU’s first base hit of the game on a single up the middle. Sami Williams would then reach base and advance to second on a ball mishandled by the AAMU right fielder. Both Schaben and Bingham scored on the play to give Iowa State a 2-0 lead

The rallied continued with a walk drawn by Kelsey McFarland, before senior Rachel Hartman smacked an RBI double to left field, scoring both Williams and McFarland. The hit gave the Cyclones an early 4-0 advantage.

Hylen was dealing from the circle throughout for the Cyclones. The sophomore help Alabama A&M of the board until the top of the sixth inning. However, with the Lady Bulldogs looking to rally with the bases loaded, Hylen registered a huge swinging strikeout to get out of the jam and preserve the 4-1 lead.

Iowa State manufactured one final run in the home half of the sixth. Kirsten CaudleClick here to hear it logged a two-out single to get the offense started. A pinch-running Jaiden Johnson then stole second and advanced to third on an AAMU wild pitch. Following a walk for Logan Schaben, Johnson was able to score on a throwing error by the Lady Bulldog’s catcher to extend Iowa State’s lead to 5-1.

On Deck

Iowa State is back in action at the Tiger Classic on Saturday. The Cyclones will face Alabama A&M at 10:30 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. match-up against Tennessee State.