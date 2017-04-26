Iowa State run rules Northern Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (19-32, 3-12 Big 12) took down in-state foe UNI (27-18, 15-6 MVC) by a score of 15-4 on Wednesday at the Cyclone Sports Complex. The Cyclones exploded for eight runs in the second, propelling ISU to the run-rule victory.

Freshman Sami Williams went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and scored three runs on the day. Kirsten Caudle , Kaila Konz and Talyn Lewis all collected multiple base hits, as the Cyclones piled up 13 in the victory. Sophomore pitcher Emma Hylen collected her third win in as many starts, going all 5.0 innings, while giving up four runs on five hits.

Iowa State 15, UNI 4

The Cyclones jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, as Nychole Antillon scored from first on an RBI double down the left field line by Kelsey McFarland . It was a sign of good things to come, as the ISU offense capitalized on a UNI error and piled up eight runs in the second frame.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Megan Schweitzer reached on a throwing error by the Panther shortstop. The speedy freshman advanced to third on the miscue, allowing all three base runners to come home, extending the lead to 4-0. Another run came in to score on UNI’s second error of the game, followed by consecutive RBI base hits from Caudle, Konz and Kaylee Bosworth , putting Iowa State in the driver’s seat with a 9-0 lead.

UNI got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the third, before the Cyclones were back on the attack in the home half of the inning. Williams reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second, before being brought in on an RBI single courtesy of Nychole Antillon . Two more Panther runs came across in the top of the fourth.

Iowa State put the game away with a five-run bottom of the fourth inning. Pinch hitter Sally Woolpert started the damage with a two-RBI double, scoring Konz and Caudle. Lewis and Williams, both freshmen, then smashed back-to-back home runs, putting the exclamation points on the Iowa State victory.

On Deck

Iowa State is back in action at the Cyclone Sports Complex this Saturday with a doubleheader against Western Illinois. First pitch of game one is set for 12 p.m.