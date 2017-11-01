Iowa State Ranked No. 15 In CFP Poll

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State football team is ranked No. 15 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of 2017.

It marks the first time since the College Football Playoff was instituted in 2014 the Cyclones appeared in the CFP rankings.

Iowa State, currently tied for first in the Big 12 standings at 4-1 and 6-2 overall, has been the talk of college football with its current four-game winning streak.

Two of Iowa State’s recent victories were against Oklahoma and TCU, who are ranked No. 5 and No. 8 in the first CFP poll, respectively.

Iowa State is one of four teams with two victories over teams rated in this week’s CFP poll: No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Clemson

Iowa State’s victories over Oklahoma and TCU both occurred when the teams were ranked in the AP Top-5, more than doubling its career total of wins against top-5 opponents (ISU was 1-54-2 prior to the season).

The Cyclones’ 4-1 conference start is the best five-game start in school history.

Iowa State, ranked No. 14 in this week’s AP Top-25 poll, will travel to West Virginia (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) this weekend. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT